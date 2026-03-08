Anupam Kher Breaks Down After Paps Surprise Him With Cake On 71st Birthday At Mumbai Event – VIDEO

Anupam Kher Gets Emotional At 71st Birthday Surprise | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 71st birthday on Saturday, March 7. The actor, who has had a long and illustrious innings in Bollywood, continues to impress audiences with his sheer talent and has starred in over 500 films during his career.

Paps Surprise Anupam Kher With Cake on 71st Birthday

On his birthday, the actor attended an award function in Mumbai, where he received a sweet surprise from the paparazzi while posing on the red carpet, as they presented him with a bouquet of flowers and a cake on his special day.

Dressed in a suit, before cutting his birthday cake, Anupam Kher became emotional upon receiving the surprise and broke down in tears.

Check out the video:

On Saturday, Anupam shared a video in which his mother performed a puja and gifted him two T-shirts. He wrote on his Instagram, "MOM AND MY 71st BIRTHDAY! On my birthday today, my mother blessed me early in the morning. She also had a proper puja performed with all the rituals… and then lovingly gifted me two beautiful T-shirts. I have turned 71… acted in hundreds of films… travelled around the world… but my mother still feels that her son might not have proper shirts, so she thought, 'Let me give him two more!'"

He added, "She even scolded me a little in Kashmiri along the way. My sister-in-law applied a tilak on my forehead. The younger brother (the one in shorts) has gone to Shimla and Jammu!"

Anupam Kher's Upcoming Films

Anupam will next star in the highly anticipated sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, marking his 550th film.

The original cast returns, including Anupam Kher (Khosla), Boman Irani (Khurana), Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, with Ravi Kishan joining as a new addition.

The release date of the sequel is yet to be announced. It is directed by Umesh Bisht. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite, and his family's attempt to reclaim their land, which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

It was remade in 2008 in Tamil and in 2010 in Kannada.