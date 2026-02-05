VIDEO: Allu Sirish & Nayanika Kickstart Wedding Celebration With Yacht Bash In Dubai, Allu Arjun Attends

Actor Allu Sirish, who got engaged to Nayanika in October 2025, is all seto to tie the know next month. The actor kick started his wedding celebration with a yacht bash in Dubai with his close friends and family members. On Thursday (February 5), Allu Sirish took to his official Instagram account to share a glimpse of the intimate party.

The bash was also attended by Sirish’s brother, actor Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy. The celebration was filled with cheers, laughter, music and heartfelt moments against the stunning Dubai skyline.

In the video, Sirish is seen planting a kiss on Nayanika's cheeks. The couple is also seen enjoying and interacting with the guests.

"Memories from the amazing Pre Wedding Celebrations we had in Dubai on Jan 30-31st with friends," the actor captioned the video. Take a look at it here:

Sirish is all set to get married on March 6, 2026. Interestingly, his elder brother Allu Arjun had also gotten married on the same date in 2011.

While talking about his wedding date being the same as his brother, Sirish had earlier said, “When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates - 25 February and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue’s availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6. It was only then that we even realised this very happy coincidence - of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha’s! This date has been so deeply meaningful date for all of us and knowing that I’m marrying Nayanika that same day feels like a blessing… feels like destiny."

Allu Sirish Movies

Sirish made his debut as a lead with the 2013 release Gouravam. He was later seen in movies like Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, and others. His last release was Buddy, which had hit the big screens in 2024.

Currently, Sirish has no films that are officially announced.