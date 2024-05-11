Video: Allu Arjun Gets MOBBED By Fans As He Arrives To Meet YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy In Nandyal

Allu Arjun |

A sizable gathering of admirers welcomed South Superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy when they paid an unannounced visit to Nandyal. This visit, which happened on a busy Saturday and created excitement around Kurnool, was to the home of YSRCP candidate Shilpa Ravindra Kishore Reddy for the Nandyal Assembly constituency.

Thousands of fans descended on the actor's home as they heard the news of his arrival. His safe entrance inside the house was ensured by the intervention of local police, who had to step in due to the crowd's overwhelming size and fervor. Many video of their arrival went viral, and even fans looked thrilled when Allu Arjun and his spouse waved to them from Reddy's house balcony, showing their support for the team. He could be seen grinning warmly and embracing admirers with folded palms in some viral videos. Take a look some of the video that surfaced on social media platform X:

I never thought Allu Arjun has this kind of Craze in Telugu States 🔥🤯



Pure Mass vibes for #AlluArjunAtNandyal pic.twitter.com/k9oCbvBV7I — 𝔸𝕒𝕕𝕚 𝕊𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕚𝕒𝕟 (@AadiSudeepian) May 11, 2024

The people and media responded to Allu 's visit to Nandyal at a time when he was endorsing a different political candidate in different ways. However, the resounding applause from the audience, their excitement at finally meeting Allu Arjun, and the spectacular scenes of his entrance highlight how much his followers love and respect him.

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actor is all set for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Along with him, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The action drama film directed and written by Sukumar under his Sukumar Writings banner and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.