Video: Ajith Kumar Returns To Chennai After Being Stranded In Dubai Due To Flight Disruptions Amid US-Iran Conflict

Actor Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai on Tuesday (March 10) after being stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions caused by escalating tensions in the region. The actor had reportedly been in Dubai when rising geopolitical tensions linked to the Israel–US–Iran conflict led to sudden airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East.

The situation forced several airlines to cancel or reroute international flights, leaving many travellers stuck at airports in cities across the Gulf. Amid the uncertainty, concerns were raised about passengers stranded in the region, including Ajith.

The actor has now reached Chennai safely and was recently spotted at the airport. A video that surfaced on social media shows him arriving in the city. In the now-viral clip, he is seen stepping inside his luxury car with his luggage.

Take a look at it here:

According to reports, the disruption occurred after airspace closures were announced across several conflict-affected zones, including parts of Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. The sudden restrictions impacted key global flight routes, leaving passengers waiting for updates as airlines struggled to manage cancellations and diversions.

Ajith was reportedly travelling between Saudi Arabia and Dubai for his professional motorsports commitments when the restrictions came into effect. Due to the unexpected suspension of flights, he had to return from the airport and remain in Dubai until services resumed.

Earlier, the actor’s manager had reassured fans that Ajith was safe despite the disruption and was staying in Dubai until travel arrangements could be sorted out.

Ajith was not the only celebrity affected by the situation. Several Indian film personalities who were in the region also shared updates on social media to reassure their followers. Among them were Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Vishnu Manchu, Lara Dutta and Nargis Fakhri.

Ajith Kumar has been spending considerable time in Dubai in recent years due to his passion for motorsports.