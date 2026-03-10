Marathi Actress Vishakha Subhedar Gets Emotional As Son Returns Home After Being Stuck In Kuwait For 10 Days Amid Conflict

Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar became emotional after reuniting with her son Abhinay Subhedar, who had been stranded in Kuwait amid a tense, war-like situation. After nearly 10 days of uncertainty, Abhinay returned safely to India, bringing relief to his family.

Earlier, Vishakha had shared a video on social media requesting help to bring her son back home. Following her appeal, assistance was reportedly extended by the state leadership, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which helped facilitate Abhinay’s return.

Vishakha and her family reached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to receive him. As soon as she saw her son after days of worry, the actress hugged him tightly. The emotional reunion between the mother and son was evident as both were visibly moved.

Speaking to ABP after the reunion, Vishakha expressed her relief and happiness. She said, “When I recorded that video, I had tears in my eyes, and today these are tears of happiness. I saw my son after almost 10 days. When he used to tell me that missiles and drones were falling near the hotel where he was staying in Kuwait, I would get extremely tense.”

She further described the fear she felt during those days. “I was very scared, but today I am extremely happy to see him. After returning, he told us in detail about the situation there. He said sirens were going off day and night, which created a constant atmosphere of fear.”

Vishakha also revealed that several others returned to India along with her son. She said around 120 people arrived on the same day, including many whose visa issues had delayed their return.

“Today 120 people have returned. Among them, 24 had their visas stuck. The government helped everyone. I posted that video to find a way to bring my son back, and Eknath Shinde immediately took note of it,” she reportedly said.

The actress further explained that bringing Abhinay back from Kuwait was not easy due to airspace restrictions and visa complications.

“Some people were saying arrangements could be made quickly from Dubai, but it was difficult from Kuwait. The airspace was not available there, which made me even more worried. But the government immediately took notice and set things in motion. After the Kuwait visa, a Saudi visa was also required. The embassy made all the arrangements. Because of this entire system working together, Abhinay has returned home today, and I am very grateful to them,” Vishakha added.

Earlier, actress like Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and Urvashi Rautela were also stranded in the Middle East.