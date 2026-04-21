Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Records Daughter Aaradhya's Reaction At Mumbai Airport As She Returns From School Summer Trip

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she reportedly arrived to receive her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, returning from her school’s summer vacation trip. The reunion turned into an emotional and joyful scene, with the mother-daughter duo sharing a warm hug after what appeared to be days apart.

What caught fans’ attention was Aishwarya recording a video of Aaradhya’s reaction as she exited the airport. The young star kid looked visibly excited on spotting her mother waiting for her.

Aaradhya also happily posed for pictures with her friends before heading out, while Aishwarya captured the special memory on her phone.

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen twinning in white outfits. The video, shared by a fan page on Instagram on Tuesday (April 21), has since been circulating online, with fans gushing over the bond they share.

Meanwhile, the Bachchan family has also been celebrating a special personal milestone. Aishwarya and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, completed 19 years of marriage on April. Marking the occasion, the actress shared an adorable family post on social media.

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Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of pictures featuring Abhishek and Aaradhya. One image showed the trio posing next to a beautiful bouquet, while another captured them smiling together.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011, and have since often shared glimpses of their family life with fans.

Over the years, the duo has also collaborated on several films, including Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Guru, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj and Raavan, winning appreciation for their on-screen chemistry.

On the work front, Aishwarya has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan: II.