Vicky Kaushal Has Not Yet Watched Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, Says 'I Loved The First Part But...'

Vicky Kaushal Has Not Yet Watched Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 |

Where all the Bollywood actors are admiring Aditya Dhar's creation Dhurandhar 2, Vicky Kaushal remains to be the only one who has not yet talked about. During the red carpet of International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, Vicky was asked about Dhurandhar 2. He praised the filmmaker and the actors for their performance but claimed that he has not yet watched the movie.

Vicky said, "I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working." He then added, "I loved the first part, I'm yet to watch the second part, but Aditya is a great filmmaker and he has got a great cast together and I'm so happy ki sabka pyar itna mil raha hai film ko." Vicky then added that he can not wait to catch the film and affirmed that first thing he will do after going to Mumbai is watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

VICKY KAUSHAL - "I am so happy to see how 'Dhurandhar' is working" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YvrupxU04S — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) March 25, 2026

Vicky Kaushal previously collaborated with Aditya Dhar on the critically acclaimed URI: The Surgical Strike, a film that not only marked a major turning point in both their careers but also set a benchmark for high-intensity, patriotic storytelling. In URI, Vicky portrayed Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, a determined army officer leading a covert surgical strike mission, a role that earned him widespread acclaim. The film’s massive success and its impact on Dhar’s filmmaking style continue to reflect in Dhurandhar 2, especially in its scale, precision, and attention to detail in action and narrative.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar 2 has made a box office collection of Rs. 47.70 crore on Day 7 (Wednesday) as of 10:30 pm, taking its total to Rs. 623.42 crore. The film has maintained a strong hold even on weekdays and has emerged as one of the fastest Hindi films to cross the Rs. 600 crore mark domestically. It continues to break multiple box office records and is now inching closer to the Rs. 1000 crore milestone globally.