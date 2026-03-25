Fact Check: R Madhavan Believes Dhurandhar 2 Actor Ranveer Singh Is Better Than Ranbir Kapoor?

R Madhavan Believes Actor Ranveer Singh Is Better Than Ranbir Kapoor? |

Ranveer Singh is receiving nationwide praise for his performance in Dhurandhar 2, much like Ranbir Kapoor did for his role in Animal. Recently, a social media page compared the two actors, claiming that Ranveer could effortlessly outperform Ranbir in any of his roles. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 co-star R. Madhavan seemed to agree with this statement.

An Instagram page, Chill Kar Le Bro, shared a meme stating, "Ranveer will eat Ranbir alive in any role. Not joking." According to a user named Fozzy on X, Dhurandhar 2 actors R. Madhavan and Danish Pandor had liked the post. However, upon verification, there were no visible likes from either actor. It remains unclear whether they liked it and later removed their likes or never engaged with the post at all.

R Madhavan and Danish aren’t shying away from accepting an obvious fact 😭 pic.twitter.com/5NVYRIKq3L — Fozzy (@fozzywrites) March 25, 2026

Fans in the comments believe both Ranveer and Ranbir are equally talented, praising Ranveer for his unforgettable performances in Gully Boy, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani, and Ranbir for his versatility in films like Barfi!, Rockstar, and Sanju. Many noted that these actors bring such unique energy and depth to their roles that it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing these characters.

R. Madhavan is a real life Dhurandhar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p7oTHeYnXH — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) March 25, 2026

Another user took to X to share another post allegedly liked by Maddy. This post has Shah Rukh Khan's picture in it saying, "Arsha Pappu lag raha hai." The user shared this saying, "R. Madhavan is a real life Dhurandhar." Well, these claims might just be fake because Maddy's like can not be seen on the particular post.

After Dhurandhar 2 received nationwide praise, R. Madhavan took to social media to thank fans for their support. "Dhurandhar ki poori Parivar ki or se aaplogon ka bhot bhot dhanyavad," he wrote. The actor also apologized to the Sikh community for a scene involving a cigarette and sacred verses, clarifying that he neither smoked nor had any smoke coming from his mouth during filming. He urged viewers to watch the film, saying they would understand the context better. Madhavan further stated that director Aditya Dhar ensured every scene was filmed with precision to avoid hurting anyone’s sentiments.