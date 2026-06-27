Veteran Tamil Filmmaker K Bhagyaraj Dies At 73 After Heart Attack

K Bhagyaraj Passes Away | Instagram

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, writer, and actor K Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 in Chennai on Saturday. Reportedly, he died after suffering a heart attack. Bhagyaraj started his career as a writer, and his first film project was Kamal Haasan and Sridevi starrer Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), for which he wrote dialogues.

He made his directorial debut with the 1979 release Suvarilladha Chiththirangal, and he also played a pivotal role in the movie. Bhagyaraj later directed many popular films like Mundhanai Mudichu, Mouna Geethangal, Chinna Veedu, Enga Chinna Rasa, Thooral Ninnu Pochchu, Sundara Kandam, and others.

Apart from directing and acting in Tamil films, Bhagyaraj also helmed a few Hindi films like Aakhree Raasta starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mr. Bechara starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, and Papa the Great.

K Bhagyaraj Awards

The veteran filmmaker and actor won multiple awards including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer for Puthiya Vaarpugal (1979), the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil for Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), and the SIIMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

K Bhagyaraj Family

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife and actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, actor-son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya.