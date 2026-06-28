Veteran Filmmaker K Bhagyaraj Cremated With Full State Honours In Chennai | ANI

Chennai: Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, who passed away following a massive cardiac arrest on June 27, was cremated with full state honours at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium here on Sunday.

The 73-year-old multifaceted artist, celebrated as Tamil cinema's "King of Screenplay," breathed his last at a private hospital. He was rushed to the facility after complaining of chest pain following a routine morning walk, but resuscitation efforts failed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced that the final rites would be performed with state honours as a mark of respect for Bhagyaraj's enduring legacy and immense contribution to the film industry.

The filmmaker's mortal remains have been kept at his Nungambakkam residence, drawing a steady stream of mourners.

CM Vijay, superstar Rajinikanth, DMK chief M K Stalin, and several other political leaders and film personalities arrived to pay their floral tributes and offer condolences to the grieving family.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a show of solidarity and respect for the departed soul, the Tamil film fraternity has cancelled all shooting schedules for Sunday.

Former assistants, colleagues, and protégés, including actor-director Parthiban, director Pandiraj, and actors Radikaa and Sarathkumar, were present at the residence early Sunday to assist the family and coordinate the public homage.

In a career spanning five decades, Bhagyaraj transformed Tamil cinema's narrative landscape by crafting relatable middle-class stories and tight screenplays. He directed over 25 films and acted in more than 75, leaving behind critically acclaimed classics such as 'Mundhanai Mudichu', 'Andha 7 Naatkal', and 'Chinna Veedu'. His passing comes barely a fortnight after the death of his mentor, legendary director Bharathiraja.

He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu, and daughter Saranya.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)