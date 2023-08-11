Veteran Actress Jaya Prada Receives 6-Month Jail Sentence in Chennai Court Case

Veteran actress Jaya Prada has been handed a six-month jail sentence by a Chennai court in connection with a case that dates back several years. Along with the sentence, she has also been imposed with a fine of Rs 5,000.

The verdict also applies to her business partners, Ram Kumar and Raja Babu, who were also found guilty in the case.

FAILED TO PAY ESI DUES

Reports indicate that Jaya Prada, along with her business partners, owned a movie theatre in Chennai in the past. However, due to financial losses, the cinema hall had to be shut down some years ago.

The employees who had worked at the theatre filed a case against Jaya Prada, alleging that she hadn't repaid the Employee State Insurance (ESI) amount that was deducted from their salaries.

Subsequently, the Labour Government Insurance Corporation took up the case against Jaya Prada, Ram Kumar, and Raja Babu.

The legal proceedings led to the Egmore Magistrate Court in Chennai, where the case was heard, and the final verdict of imprisonment and a fine was pronounced.

Jaya Prada has reportedly acknowledged the case and expressed her commitment to clearing all dues owed to the theatre staff. She appealed to the court to dismiss the case, but her plea was denied, resulting in the six-month jail sentence and the imposed fine.

Details surrounding the case remain under wraps, with more information anticipated to surface in due course.

ABOUT THE ACTRESS

Jaya Prada, a luminary of the late '70s and '80s, is celebrated for her exceptional contributions to both Telugu and Hindi film industries. Regarded as one of the most iconic and influential actresses of her era, she was often hailed for her unmatched beauty. Her notable filmography includes acclaimed works like "Siri Siri Muvva," "Sargam," "Sindoor," "Maa," and "Ooriki Monagadu."

At the pinnacle of her acting career, Jaya Prada transitioned into politics, where she has maintained an active presence ever since. Notably, she is presently affiliated with the Bhartiya Janta Party, utilizing her influence to engage in the political landscape.

