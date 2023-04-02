Jaya Prada Birthday: Some lesser known facts about the veteran actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023
Veteran actress Jaya Prada turns 61 on Monday, 3rd April 2023
To honour her on this occasion, we bring you some of the lesser known facts about the legendary actress - Swipe Next to know
Jaya Prada's real name is Lalita Rani, which she changed after entering the film industry
The legendary actress has acted in 8 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu (her native language), Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi
She has appeared in more than 300 films in 30 years of her acting career
The superstar once revealed that she only took autograph from one person in her entire life, her inspiration, Mother Teresa
Satyajit Ray, a celebrated oscar-winning filmmaker once said that she is 'the most beautiful face on Indian screen'
She made her acting debut with a Telugu film 'Bhoomi Kosam' when she was just 14
One of the most sough-after actresses of 80, she has worked with well known actors of her time, which includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan too
She has received several awards and honours for her contribution in Indian cinema, was nominated multiple times for Film Fare, awarded with Padma Shri in 2002
Besides an actor, Jaya Prada is a professional classical dancer and has performed on stages in several countries
Do you know that the actress also appeared in 'Bigg Boss' in the year 2019?
She also debuted in politics in the year 1994 and has been elected for Lok Sabha multiple times
In 2019, UP state government elected her as a chief of Film Development Council
She is a huge philanthrophist and has set up her own 'Jaya Prada Foundation' to assist underprivileged kids and women
Thanks For Reading!