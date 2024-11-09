 'Very Grateful': Ricky Kej On 4th Grammy Award Nomination For His Album Break Of Dawn
'Very Grateful': Ricky Kej On 4th Grammy Award Nomination For His Album Break Of Dawn

Ricky Kej is extremely happy on receiving his fourth Grammy Award nomination. His album 'Break of Dawn' has been nominated in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category of the 67th annual Grammy Awards. In 2015, Ricky Kej took home his first Grammy Award. In 2022 and 2023, he received Grammy Award for the second and the third time respectively

Updated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 08:41 AM IST
article-image

Indian musician Ricky Kej is extremely happy on receiving his fourth Grammy Award nomination. His album 'Break of Dawn' has been nominated in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category of the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Hoping to win his fourth Award, Ricky Kej told ANI via voice note, "I've already won three Grammy Awards in the past and this is my fourth nomination which I hope will lead to my fourth win. I have been a lifelong environmentalist and I've always believed our ancient Indian culture teaches us that the impurities of the environment are in direct relation to the impurities of the mind. So in order to solve any issue we face as a species, we first have to purify our minds."

article-image

"And Break of Dawn was created by me with this belief in mind as a catalyst to create a more kind, compassionate and environmentally conscious society through the power of music. So Break of Dawn is a new age album. It's based on ancient Indian rags. Each and every one of the nine songs of Break of Dawn has been based on an ancient Indian rag. It's been crafted very, very carefully by me to promote mental health and wellness and it's focused on India-rooted wellness music...I'm very grateful for this honour of receiving my fourth Grammy nomination," he added.

In 2015, Ricky Kej took home his first Grammy Award for his album "Winds of Samsara", which was honoured as the year's finest New Age recording. In 2022 and 2023, he received Grammy Award for the second and the third time respectively.

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

