Grammy Awards 2025 Nominations FULL List: Beyonce Leads, Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter Follow Closely

The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, putting the spotlight on top artists including Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations for her genre-blending album 'Cowboy Carter', which is set to compete in major categories including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, according to Variety.

Beyonce, who already holds the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist, has secured nominations in pop, rap, country, and Americana categories.

Other major contenders include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, each with seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift follow closely with six nominations each.

Here are the nominees for the big four categories:

Album of the Year

1. Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun

2. Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

3. Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

4. Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

5. Charli XCX - Brat

6. Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

7. Sabrina Carpenter - Short N' Sweet

8. Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

1. The Beatles - "Now and Then"

2. Beyonce - "Texas Hold 'Em"

3. Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

4. Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

5. Charli XCX - "360"

6. Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

7. Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

8. Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (ft. Post Malone)"

Song of the Year

1. Beyonce - "Texas Hold 'Em"

2. Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

3. Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga - "Die with a Smile"

4. Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

5. Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

6. Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"

7. Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

8. Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (ft. Post Malone)"

Best New Artist

1. Benson Boone

2. Chappell Roan

3. Doechii

4. Khruangbin

5. Raye

6. Sabrina Carpenter

7. Shaboozey

8. Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - Now and Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

St. Vincent - Flea

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA - Saturn

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti - Carnival

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole - Might Delete Later

Best Country Song

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé - Ya Ya

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don’t Do Me Good

Madison Cunningham - Subtitles

Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Best Americana Album

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers

T Bone Burnett - The Other Side

Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light

Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, honouring music released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.