Verity Box Office Collection Day 1: Dakota Johnson And Anne Hathaway's Psychological Thriller Film Opens To ₹1.89 Crore In India

Verity Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Verity, the psychological erotic thriller directed by Michael Showalter and based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, hit theaters on October 2. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles.

Despite the buzz surrounding the adaptation and its star-studded cast, Verity recorded a modest opening in India on Day 1.

Verity Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.89 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 2.12 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection also stands at Rs 2.12 crore so far, with no separate overseas figure available.

Verity Budget

Verity has been reportedlu made on a budget of around $40 million, making its opening-day India collection relatively low compared with the scale of its reported budget.

However, the film is an international production, and its overall theatrical performance will depend substantially on its collections across overseas markets.

Story

The film is based on Hoover’s bestselling novel and follows Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a writer who is hired by Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett), the husband of injured author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), to complete her unfinished book series, only to uncover disturbing secrets about the family that raise questions about Verity’s psychological well-being and possible links to her writings.

Verity Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Verity a 3 stars out of 5 and said, "Overall, this thriller asks you to abandon disbelief at the door and then rewards you for doing so. Its twists are irresistible even when they are improbable, and the performances keep the machinery moving. The result is entertaining, stylish and knowingly excessive, but its most unsettling question may be whether shock has been allowed to masquerade as substance."