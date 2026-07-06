'Venture Out Only If Urgent': Amitabh Bachchan Urges Fans To Stay Safe Amid Mumbai Rains, Reacts To Those Gathering Outside Jalsa Despite Downpour

Despite heavy rainfall disrupting life across Mumbai, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's weekly Sunday greeting outside his residence, Jalsa, continued as usual. Touched by the dedication of fans who gathered outside his home amid the downpour, the veteran actor shared a note expressing his gratitude while also urging everyone to stay safe.

Taking to his official blog, Amitabh posted a series of pictures from his customary Sunday interaction with fans. As always, he greeted the crowd with folded hands, signed autographs and acknowledged the unwavering love he continues to receive.

Expressing how much their presence meant to him, the actor wrote, “They come despite the weather - rain, shine, winter .. and the same enthusiasm .. so deeply moving for me.”

Amitabh also reflected on Mumbai's ongoing monsoon, which has caused flooding in several parts of the city over the past few days.

“The rains do not abate .. flooding continues .. yes , Monsoon delayed , and now the water resources - the surrounding Lakes filling up ..some difficulty to dwellers .. farming .. but this too shall pass (sic).”

He ended his message by urging people to remain cautious during the rains.

“Be well all .. be safe .. venture out only if absolutely urgent .. as in Mumbai .. but in general too ..all of you are too precious (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa | Paresh Mehta

His post comes shortly after a video showing rainwater entering the compound of Jalsa went viral on social media. The clip captured water accumulating outside the iconic bungalow before flowing into the premises as nearby drains struggled to cope with the intense rainfall. Many social media users pointed to the visuals as another example of Mumbai's recurring monsoon flooding.

Over the past few days, heavy showers have caused waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions across several parts of the city. Civic authorities have been working to clear blocked drains and minimise flooding as more rain is expected.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen reprising his role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.