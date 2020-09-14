Varun Sharma, Mrig Lamba announce script for 'Fukrey 3' is ready

Filmmaker Mrig Lamba has announced that the script for the third installment of the Fukrey franchise is ready.

Lamba took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared a picture of three books that have "Fukrey" volume 1, "Fukrey" volume 2 and "Fukrey" volume 3 written on it.

"#fukrey #volume3 TaiyyarÂ. Agaaz," he captioned the image.

Actor Varun Sharma, who rose to fame with his performance as Choocha in the film, shared the same image on Twitter and wrote: "Oyyyiii Oyyyiii Oyyyiii!! Can't wait. Fukrey 3 ho gayi hai taiyaar"

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram Stories and shared the same picture and wrote: "We are ready."

Set in Delhi, the film is about four friends who join hands to make easy money.