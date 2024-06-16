 Varun Dhawan Shares FIRST Photo Of Newborn Baby Girl On Father's Day: 'Couldn't Be Happier...'
Updated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently embracing fatherhood, on Sunday shared an adorable first glimpse of his baby girl along with a picture of his furry friend, Joey, on Father's Day.

On June 3, Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their daughter.

The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' actor took to Instagram and shared two pictures.

In one, he is seen holding his daughter's tiny hand while wearing a white kurta. In the other photo, Varun is holding the paw of his pet dog, Joey.

The post is captioned: "Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family, so I'll be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

The post left the internet in awe of Varun's love for his newborn daughter.

A fan commented: "Awww... she's the luckiest little girl, our choti princess." Another user said: "We are so happy for you." A fan added: "I melted at the first slide and then I swiped and lost it."

Varun and Natasha got married in January 2021 in Alibaug.

On the acting front, Varun last appeared in the romantic drama 'Bawaal', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Janhvi Kapoor. He also had a cameo in the horror comedy 'Munjya'.

He is set to play the lead in 'Baby John', an action drama directed by Kalees and produced by Jio Studios, featuring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra.

Varun also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in his upcoming projects.

