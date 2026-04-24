Varun Dhawan Birthday: Actor To Celebrate His Special Day At A Beachside Location With Wife Natasha & Daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan | Instagram

Mumbai, April 23: To mark his 39th birthday today, Gen-Z heartthrob Varun Dhawan has reportedly taken off on a short break to a beachside location with wife Natasha and daughter Lara.

But it is not all play-and-no-work wala situation. A song from his May romcom, Hai Jai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan, will drop online today.

Upcoming film holds emotional significance

Varun is sentimental about his next film because dad David has told the media, “This could be my last directorial.” So, for the 39-year-old actor, HJTIHH, where he romances two hotties, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, this roller-coaster, fun-filled comic drama is an important career milestone.

“I want this film to be all about my father,” he said a while ago. “My father has his own brand of cinema and he has been super-successful. I want everything to go right for him.”

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Recent work

Varun was last seen in the blockbuster war drama Border 3 with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.