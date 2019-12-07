Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' release in China postponed

The release of many Hollywood and Chinese biggies on the same date prompted Yash Raj Films to reconsider the movie's release date.

The film is based on the story of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta (Anushka) and Mauji (Varun), a tailor and an embroiderer respectively, rooted in an earthy town of India.

The movie narrates the story of the village couple, who dream big about starting their own business together.

The movie is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of the country.

It highlights the untapped potential of India's talented craftsmen and skilled workers at the grass-root level and the challenges and issues faced by them.