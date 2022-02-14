Valentine's Day special: 'I like everything about him,' says Tejasswi Prakash about beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash met her beau Karan Kundrra in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Together they stuck through thick and thin. Now, in the real world, the much in love couple have emerged stronger and are very much in love. In a recent exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, the Naagin 6 actress spilled the beans on their romantic relationship. Excerpts:

What is your take on the relationship? Usually, these relationships are not carried outside the Bigg Boss house?

I think relationships formed inside the house have been carried outside the house as well. We never planned to get into a relationship for the show. We truly had feelings for each other, so we are still going strong.

What qualities of Karan do you like?

I like everything about him. We both are big fans of our love story. We find it cute even when we fight. We have accepted the fact that we are going to fight. Because our love is multiplying a hundred times, especially every time we fight. That has been inside the house. But ever since we have come out, it has been way easier. We have a strong bond now. While in the house, we were in tricky situations. In the outside world, it’s going very well. I am very happy.

Opposite poles attract, so how different are you both?

I am everything he is not. He is everything I am not, so we really complete each other, and we are great partners.

Do you dominate or give in when there is a fight?

I think we are both dominating. When one goes on dominating, the other person goes silent and vice versa. We understand. The best thing about both of us is that we don’t shy away from accepting when we are wrong. What I love about and learned from him makes me a better person, more logical and calmer. I needed this in life. We both don’t give in. Actually, it depends.

Are you going to take it forward by tying the knot in future?

Time will tell.

Are your parents happy with this relationship?

Yes, they are very happy with our relationship.

Who had proposed first?

He proposed to me first. It’s not that only men need to propose. But he fell for me, so he proposed. The first time he said he had a little crush on me. And then slowly he said he likes me and then he loves me.

Do you both have candlelit dinners?

Last night was our dinner date. We have been going out for dinner every day.

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. What have you cooked for him?

I am a decent cook, but I have had no chance to cook for him. He likes kadi chawal, and I will have to learn that.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:00 AM IST