Karan Kundrra welcomes GF Tejasswi Prakash at home with 'aarti ki thali'; 'Naagin 6' actor has an epic reaction

Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met each other inside 'Bigg Boss 15' house and fell in love. Ever since their stint on the reality show, the couple has been ruling social media platforms.

Their videos and photos often go viral and they are winning the hearts of their fans with their cute chemistry.

In a recent video doing the rounds on the internet, Tejasswi can be seen entering a house but was left stunned after seeing an ‘aarti ki thali’. She shouts in amazement, "Are you serious? Oh my god!"

Her boyfriend, who was recording thr video, later takes over the aarti ki thali and welcomes Tejasswi to the apartment. It ends with Karan kissing on Tejasswi’s cheeks.

Karan and Tejasswi, the newest couple in town, are growing even stronger post 'Bigg Boss 15'.

While on the personal front Karan and Tejasswi have been painting the town red with their romantic gestures for each other, on the professional front Tejasswi is moving onto her next big release with television's biggest supernatural drama 'Naagin 6'.

Recently, Tejasswi reacted to reports of Karan not allowing her to do kissing scenes. She said, "Karan has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me".

"In fact he was just teasing me by saying no kissing scenes because I was the one who was teasing him in the past for doing such scenes on screen. So honestly, both our statements were just lighthearted. Neither of us would come in between our work requirements because we both Karan and I are thorough professionals at the end of the day," she added.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 02:01 PM IST