Valentine's Day: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, check list of romantic films re-released in theatres

Several romantic films, including DDLJ, Tamasha, Jab We Met, Titanic and others, have re-release in select theatres across the country

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Valentine's Day is just round the corner and the entire week has got more exciting as several romantic films have re-release in select theatres across the country. The films released on February 10 for only 1 week.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday reshared Yash Raj Films' tweet in which they announced that the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will re-release in theatres during Valentine's Day week.

Shah Rukh and Kajol's DDLJ

Reacting to the news, Shah Rukh wrote, "Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai."

Ranbir and Deepika's Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's romantic drama Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is all set for a re-release in cinemas to celebrate Valentine's week.

Released in 2015, Tamasha portrays the essence of love in modern times from a new perspective. It is all set to hit the theatres across the nation with its release in all the PVR cinemas.

Shahid and Kareena's Jab We Met

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met film released in 2007.

The romantic comedy film revolves around the story of a wealthy but dejected industrialist who meets a spirited chatterbox on a train.

Here's the list films that re-released in theatres for Valentine's Week:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Titanic (English)

Julia Roberts and George Clooney's Ticket to Paradise (English)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's Ved (Marathi)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam (Telugu)

Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan's Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil)

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam (Malayalam)

Yash and Kriti Kharbanda's Googly (Kannada)

Aarohi Patel, Malhar Thakar and Pratik Gandhi's Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati)

