Vadh 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra's Crime Drama Film

Vadh 2 OTT Release Date |

The much-awaited crime thriller Vadh 2, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, is all set to make its digital debut after its theatrical run earlier this year. The crime thriller film is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, which was also directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It was released in theatres on November 23, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics. The film received appreciation for its slow-burn storytelling and powerful performances, especially from its lead actors.

Vadh 2: OTT streaming details

Vadh 2 is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 3, 2026. The film is based on themes of morality, justice, and the unexpected actions of ordinary people pushed to extremes.

What is Vadh 2 all about?

Vadh 2 is a 2026 thriller about crime taking place in a prison. A tired guard (Sanjay Mishra) and a longtime prisoner (Neena Gupta) develop a subtle connection while dealing with a harsh prison environment. When a high-risk, politically connected prisoner vanishes, the prison is thrown into turmoil, evolving into a suspenseful tale of an enigmatic criminal inquiry.

Cast and characters

The film features Sanjay Mishra as Shambhunath Mishra, Shilpa Shukla as Rajni, Akshay Dogra as Keshav, Yogita Bihani as Naina Kumari, Amitt K. Singh as Inspector Ateet Singh, Kumud Mishra as Prakash Singh, and Neena Gupta as Manju Mishra, among others. The film is written by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Neha Shitole, and Rahul Sain. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films.

Vadh 2 FAQs:

When and where to watch Vadh 2

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 3, 2026

Who are the lead actors in Vadh 2?

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra plays the lead role in the film.

Is Vadh 2 a sequal to Vadh?

Yes, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh.