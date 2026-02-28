Vada Pav Girl Reveals Mystery Man's Name As Husband Yugam Gera Publicly Apologises: 'Mujhe Maaf Kar De'– Watch VIDEO

Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Reveals Mystery Man |

Chandrika Dixit Finally Reveals Identity of Mystery Man! After much anticipation, Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has finally unveiled the identity of the mystery man. In a recent video shared on her social media, she appears dressed as a Muslim, while the mystery man sports a Hindu look with a tilak on his forehead, though amusingly, they seem to be playing the opposite roles.

The video begins with Chandrika greeting viewers with, "Asalam wallikum," while the mystery man says, "Jai Shree Ram." He then clarified that the person everyone assumed to be Chandrika Banu is actually Chandrika Dixit. Chandrika, in turn, revealed that the man previously referred to as the mystery man is actually "Saifi."

The duo continued by exchanging greetings in each other’s religion, the mystery man saying "Asalam wallikum" and Chandrika saying "Jai Shree Ram", before sharing a larger message. They urged people to put aside politics, emphasizing that humanity is the greatest religion. Chandrika added, "Aap logon ne is rishte ko hi galat naam de diya hai," addressing misconceptions about their relationship. The post was captioned: "Name Revealed My @kon_mysteryman." Fans reacted with comments like "Mubarak ho, humesha khush raho" and "Nibhaao dekhte hain kab tak nibhai jaati hai."

Chandrika Dixit’s Husband Yugam Gera Breaks Silence

The revelation comes after Chandrika’s husband, Yugam Gera, spoke about the controversy in The Manas Show podcast. Yugam publicly apologised to Chandrika, admitting his mistakes and revealing that they are currently living apart because he lacks the strength to face her. During the podcast, he also disclosed the name and profession of the mystery man.

Yugam expressed his belief that Chandrika may have considered leaving him after gaining fame, but he reiterated that he wants to mend their relationship. Breaking down in tears, he said, "Agar Chandrika ye dekh rahi hain to please mujhe maaf kar de yar," acknowledging his errors and pleading for her forgiveness.