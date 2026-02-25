'Relative Hai Ye': Vada Pav Girl & Mystery Man's New Viral Video Sparks Staged Drama Allegations; Duo Reacts– WATCH

Vada Pav Girl & Mystery Man Viral Video | Instagram/Chandrika Mysteryman

Rumours have been swirling about Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika Dixit, and her mystery man being romantically linked amid cheating allegations against her husband Yugam Gera. Amid the speculation, a new video has surfaced online showing that Chandrika and Yugam knew this mystery man even before their alleged separation.

The recently surfaced clip shows Chandrika enjoying a meal with her husband and their son, seemingly on a trip to some hill station. The video appears to have been recorded by some relative who was also on the trip too. Interestingly, the mystery man is seen sitting at the same table, at one end, while Chandrika and Yugam have breakfast.

As the video goes viral, netizens are questioning the cheating allegations and the separation claims. Some say that the controversy might be staged for publicity, as Chandrika’s stall is reportedly struggling to attract customers. Others speculate that the trio could be orchestrating this drama to secure a spot on another reality TV show.

After the video was uploaded by a user named Chandrika Mysterman on Instagram, people flooded the comment section, with some claiming, "Relative hai ye." Another wrote, "Logo ka kata gaya hai bas hype paane k liye." Others continued to allege that the drama is scripted and happening only for views. One commented, "Ye sab view ke liye ho raha hai." Many also claimed that Chandrika wanted attention for another stint after Bigg Boss.

Vada Pav Girl & Her Mystery Man Reacts On The VIRAL Video

Hitting back at the viral claims, Chandrika and her mystery man uploaded a new video with the caption, "Pehle Bhi Sath They Or Ab Bhi Hai Me Or Mera Mystery Man." In the video, the mystery man says, "Ham jo cheez pehle kar chuke hain wo utha rahe hain." Chandrika adds, "Hamari cheezein hame bata rahe ho...Agar itni problem hoti na to main apni cheezein delete karti." She further claims that there is not just one video but many others as well.

After Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, went viral following the removal and relocation of her Delhi stall by DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation), she became an internet sensation. Her newfound fame led to an offer to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024. She stayed in the house for about three weeks before being evicted.