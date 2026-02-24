'Bigg Boss Me Jane se Pehle...': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Opens Up About How They Met; Here's Who He Is- Watch VIDEO

Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man |

There has been much chatter about the “Vada Pav Girl,” aka Chandrika Dixit, and her mysterious companion. He has finally come forward to address what is really going on between him and Chandrika. The mystery man revealed that he is originally from Aligarh but was brought up in Delhi. He stated that he works as a content creator, has experience as a technician at Max Hospital, and is also a singer.

Speaking about the TRP of his and Chandrika’s videos, the mystery man claimed, "Itna to Ekta Kapoor ke serial ko bhi nahi mil rahi hai." Calling out Chandrika’s husband, Yugam Gera, he said that he is “mad,” claiming that instead of persuading his wife, Yugam is busy making videos.

The mystery man further stated that he wants Chandrika to do what is good for him, even if it means staying with her husband. He carefully denied any romantic involvement with Chandrika, saying that the relationship and the name were given by fans.

He then shared how he met Chandrika, saying, "BB (Bigg Boss) me jane se pehle unka stall lagta tha, aur main waha pe vada pav khane jate tha." He added that he never imagined that eating her vada pav would lead to this connection. The mystery man claimed that he wants to support Chandrika, especially when she has no one standing by her side.

When asked whether their interactions were part of a plan for an upcoming music release or series, the mystery man denied the rumours. He also said that he has no such plans for the future and is not planning to open a vada pav stall with Chandrika.

Towards the end of The Manas Podcast, the mystery man stated that Chandrika and her husband need to talk, adding that he believes Yugam is not resolving the situation due to greed. He also claimed that he is waiting for the right time to reveal his real identity.