Vaani Kapoor Will Be Seen Alongside Vaibhav Raj Gupta In Her Next

Last seen in Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor has added six new deals to her kitty to take her portfolio to a sizeable thirteen brands. The actress is currently the face of popular FMCG brands.

A close source to a brand equity analyst shares, “Vaani has delivered formidable acting performances since her debut and bagged awards for them, she is not overexposed like many of her contemporaries, she has a strong lineup of projects with big banners like YRF’s Mandala Murders and Dinesh Vijan’s Sarvagunn Sampann in which she is the lead.”

The analyst further states, “Along with her credible body of work, Vaani is also extremely stylish and fashionable and is ethereally gorgeous. In short, Vaani is hugely aspirational and that’s what’s working for her. All these add up to make her a great option for brands who want to push an uber cool messaging for themselves.”