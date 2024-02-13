Uttar Pradesh: Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani Co-Star, Singer Malika Rajput Found Hanging In Sultanpur

In an unfortunate turn of events, singer Vijay Lakshmi aka Malika Rajput passed away on Tuesday at the age of 35. She was found dead in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, Malika Rajput's body was found hanging from the fan in the room of her residence. The local police have sent the body for post-mortem and have started the investigation into the case.

According to a report in India TV, Mallika’s mother Sumitra Singh said that they were unaware when the incident took place. ''Earlier the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more,'' she said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey states that it looks like a case of suicide.

On the work front, she has been a part of Revolver Rani which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Vir Das, with Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Saraswat were also seen in Sai Kabir's directorial.

Malika played a supporting role in the 2014 released film. She has also been a part of Shaan's music video Yaara Tujhe.

Reportedly, she joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2016, but she left within two years. Malika was also a trained Kathak dancer.