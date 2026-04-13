Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Date Locked: Everything To Know About Pawan Kalyan's Film

Ustad Bhagat Singh |

Actor Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is directed by Harish Shankar. The action comedy film was released theatrically on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The makers of the film have announced the date of the film's release on OTT. Keep on reading to know more about the film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: OTT streaming details

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 16, 2026, and it will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, allowing it to reach a pan-India audience. The makers posted on Instagram with a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam."

What is Ustaad Bhagat Singh all about?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh narrates the story of a brave young boy named Bhagat Singh, who is adopted by a school teacher in tribal areas. The boy grows up into a brave police officer who tackles evil forces and injustice. The story focuses on the hero's battle against a corrupt politician. What happens when his teacher becomes Chief Minister of the state and someone tries to assassinate him? Will Bhagat be able to protect him?

Cast and characters

The film features Pawan Kalyan as ACP Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Raashii Khanna as Shloka, Sreeleela as RJ Leela, R. Parthiban as Chadala Marri Nalla Nagappa, K. S. Ravikumar as CM Chandrasekhar Rao, Srinath Maganti as Officer Riyaz alias Faizal, and Rao Ramesh as Ex-Forest Officer Singaiah, among others. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.