US President Trump Demands Jimmy Kimmel's Firing After 'Fake Video' Of First Family Sparks Political Firestorm | File Pics

US President Donald Trump, on April 27, took to his Truth Social account and posted a strongly worded message criticising late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over remarks made on his show, while urging that he be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Trump Assassination Bid Signals Deepening Political Violence And Instability In America

Trump attacked Kimmel for airing a fake video involving First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, alleging that they were depicted in his studio when they were not present.

“Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible television ratings, made a statement on his show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be,” Trump wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“He then stated, ‘Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,’” he added.

In his statement, Trump said he appreciated those who were angered by Kimmel’s comments and added that while he does not usually respond to statements made by the host, he felt the situation was more serious and warranted public attention.

“A day later, a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, loaded with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and I normally would not be responsive to anything that he said, but this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” Trump wrote.

Melania Trump Criticises Jimmy Kimmel

US First Lady Melania Trump also publicly criticised Jimmy Kimmel over his monologue about the First Family, saying that it was not comedy. She said his words were “corrosive” and contributed to what she described as a “political sickness” in the United States.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy - his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” Melania wrote.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behaviour at the expense of our community?” she added.