Urmila Matondkar's Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar Marries Nidhaa Bhatt 2 Years After Divorce, Shares Wedding Photos With Emotional Note

Mohsin Akhtar has entered a new phase in his personal life. Nearly two years after his separation from actress Urmila Matondkar, the businessman and model has married Nidhaa Bhatt.

On Sunday (June 14), Mohsin took to social media to share glimpses from the wedding ceremony. Along with the photos, he posted an emotional note expressing gratitude for finding love again and beginning a new journey with his wife.

"Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me .You brought light in my life. So thank you my love♥️🤗."

He also remembered a loved one named Mouji in the heartfelt message and credited their blessings for the happiness he has found.

"And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers."

While Mohsin publicly shared moments from his wedding celebrations, Urmila Matondkar has not reacted to the development on social media.

Reports of trouble in the former couple’s marriage surfaced in 2024. In September that year, a source close to them had reportedly stated that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court. Reports also suggested that the petition had been filed in May 2024 and that the separation was not mutual.

According to reports at the time, the actress took the decision after considerable thought. However, the exact reason behind the separation was never publicly disclosed.

Despite the split, traces of their relationship remain visible online. While Urmila no longer follows Mohsin on Instagram, she has not removed photographs featuring him from her profile. The last post showing the two together dates back to Eid 2023, when she shared a picture with Mohsin and wrote, “May all prayers for Peace and Harmony be accepted..Love, Kindness n Compassion prevail!”

Urmila and Mohsin got married in an intimate ceremony in 2016 attended by close family members and friends. The couple reportedly met through celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and were together for several years before parting ways.

On the work front, Urmila remains one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, known for films such as Dillagi, Khoobsurat, Om Jai Jagdish and Judai, among many others.