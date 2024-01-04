Uorfi Javed Hospitalised, Says 'Starting 2024 With A Bang'

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed has been hospitalised. On Thursday (January 4), Uorfi shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen lying on the hospital bed. However, the social media sensation did not reveal the reason behind her hospitalisation.

Uorfi was seen wearing an oxygen mark. Even though she is unwell, the actress was all smiles as she posed for the camera. "Starting 2024 with a bang," she captioned her post.

On December 26, Uorfi was seen waiting tables at a restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. She had shared a video and stated that she got to realise her dream with the gig, and went on to share that no job is big or small. She was seen dressed in the attire of a waitress and taking orders from customers and talking with the manager of the restaurant.

She announced that she will contribute her earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and commit to continue such 'acts of kindness.'

The social media sensation also shared that she wanted to become a waitress to understand the challenges of the job. Although she has seen diners being rude to the waiting staff, the guests were kind to her and the staff at the eatery.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs because of her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them. The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls.

Uorfi has been a part of shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others. She gained popularity after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT.