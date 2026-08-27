Uorfi Javed Hospitalised; Actress Shares Photos From Hospital Bed, Says 'Anesthesia Ke Alag Maze Hai'

Uorfi Javed Hospitalised | Instagram

Uorfi Javed’s recent post has sparked concern among her fans. The social media influencer and reality TV personality shared a series of pictures from a hospital bed, referring to it as her “yearly admission in the hospital.” While it remains unclear whether Uorfi was being sarcastic or referring to a routine annual health check-up, the post left fans wondering about her health.

In one of the pictures, Uorfi posed on the hospital bed with the song "Itni Shakti Hame De Na Data" playing in the background. She then shared a picture of an IV cannula attached to her hand and captioned it, “Worst part!”

Uorfi Javed in hospital |

Uorfi later posted another picture from the hospital bed and wrote, “Anesthesia k alag maze hai bhai.” So far, Uorfi or her team has not issued an official statement revealing what happened or why she was admitted to the hospital.

Uorfi Javed hospitalised |

This is not the first time Uorfi has been admitted in hospital or has faced medical issues. In January 2026, Uorfi spoke about a period when she had dropped to 38 kg, saying she was "so sick and depressed." She revealed that she was eating just one meal a day and avoiding carbohydrates, which left her extremely moody, angry and irritated. She also said her face remained swollen despite being very thin and later credited weight training to help her feel better.

More recently, in June 2026, Uorfi addressed the severe facial swelling she had experienced around a year and a half earlier. She clarified that it was not caused by fillers, as had been widely speculated, but was linked to allergies, stress and increased cortisol levels. She also revealed that she is allergic to cats and has three pet cats at home.

Uorfi Javed hospitalised |

Her last publicly reported hospitalisation before this was in January 2024, when she shared a picture from a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask and wrote, “Starting 2024 with a bang.” She later deleted the post and did not disclose the reason for her hospitalisation.