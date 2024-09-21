 'Untrue, Baseless Rumours': Salman Khan To Not Make A Cameo As Chulbul Pandey In Singham Again
While Singham Again will be headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film will also star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated Singham Again has been the talk of the town. Recently, rumours sggested that Salman Khan might make a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey from his iconic Dabangg series in the film. A few weeks back, a still of one of the scenes from Singham Again went viral on the internet in which Salman can be seen in his Chulbul Pandey avatar next to Ajay. It sent fans into a tizzy, however, it has now been reported that Salman will not have a cameo in the film.

According to a report in News18, an industry insider has firmly denied these claims and called them "untrue and baseless rumours."

"All the stories surrounding Chulbul Pandey being a part of Singham Again are fake and baseless rumours. No such announcement has been made by any production house regarding the same, nor has megastar Salman Khan shot for any such cameo," the news portal quoted the source.

The makers of Singham Again have not reacted to the rumours yet.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is part of the popular Singham franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. It is touted to be the biggest film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

The film is all set to hit the big screens during Diwali 2024 and it will clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

While the film is headlined by Ajay Devgn as the OG Singham, the audience will also seen Ranveer Singh reprising his role of Simmba and Akshay Kumar as the cop, Sooryavanshi.

Singham Again is set to introduce the first lady police officer in the cop universe -- Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. Besides, Tiger Shroff will also be seen playing a cop in the film, while Arjun Kapoor is the main antagonist. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

