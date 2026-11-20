‘Until We Meet Again’: Bruno Mars Mourns Father’s Death With Emotional Note; Samay Raina And Other Indian Celebs Pay Tributes |

Mumbai: Singer Bruno Mars is mourning the loss of his father and remembered him as the man who taught him everything he knows, especially music, the singer said he was grateful to have hugged his father one last time before his passing.

Mars also recalled how his father raised him and his five siblings, calling him “the greatest dad in the world”.

In a heartfelt note, he signed off with a message asking his father to “Kiss mom up there” for him.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me,” Mars wrote in the caption.

he added: “In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”

Bruno Mars is regarded as a pop icon, he is known for his three-octave tenor vocal range, retro showmanship, musical versatility, and live performances, accompanied by his band, the Hooligans.

Mars gained recognition in Hawaii as a child for his impersonation of Elvis Presley, before moving to Los Angeles in 2003 to pursue a musical career.

He rose to fame as a recording artist after featuring on the US number-one single "Nothin' on You" by B.o.B. Mars's first three studio albums Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Unorthodox Jukebox and 24K Magic found critical and commercial success, with the lattermost winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

During the 2010s, Mars achieved further success with the US chart-topping singles: "Just the Way You Are", "Grenade", "Locked Out of Heaven", "When I Was Your Man", "That's What I Like", and "Uptown Funk".

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