Hollywood actress Florence Pugh hit back at speculation about her appearance, dismissing rumours that she has undergone plastic surgery to fit conventional beauty standards. The Dune star shared a long statement on Thursday to call out the growing obsession with women's appearances, describing the scrutiny as "disturbing".

The discussion began after a magazine published a commentary on Pugh's changing facial features. A female commentator suggested that the actress could have become a victim of Hollywood's alleged bias against round faces.

Known for speaking openly against online trolling and body shaming, Pugh decided to address the speculation directly in the magazine's comments section. “Guys. I turned 30. I’m a woman. Body’s and faces change. It’s not that deep. The fact that people can’t even tell between what’s aging and what’s surgery is disturbing. Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever,” she wrote.

Florence Pugh disables comments on post

Pugh later took to Instagram to explain how upsetting it was to wake up and discover that thousands of people were discussing her physical appearance. However, she disabled the comments section of her post.

"I’m aware that the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people’s surgery and Ozempic changes, it’s clearly a part of our time right now, that there’s this frenzy of people picking apart what’s truth and what’s fake. I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way,” her statement read.

The 30-year-old actress further expressed her disappointment at being judged for her appearance, particularly after spending much of her career speaking up for body positivity. She made it clear that she has no intention of changing her stance because of public criticism.

"Yes, I’m disturbed... For women who now think that I’m someone I’m not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again. I have spent my whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow. I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved every time I get to tell someone to f*** off when they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so."

"Earlier this year I sued a few publications because they had bought Al pictures of me getting injectables into my face and published them as real images. I was f*****g horrified. Claiming in the article that I was telling my fans and followers on my Instagram account to get Botox and lip fillers. They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me. Do not tarnish my reputation in that way. I want everyone to know, I understand that we are in a warped part of image history right now, with beauty standards changing, getting harder and harder to keep up with. But please be gentle to yourselves and others when you go in on people's physical appearance," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She will next appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3, both scheduled to arrive in theatres in December.

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