Union Home Minister Amit Shah Meets, Congratulates Makers Of 'Hanuman Ansh' After Film's Success | X @AmitShah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the cast of the blockbuster film 'Hanuman Ansh' in New Delhi on Monday.

Shah congratulated director Vishal Chaturvedi along with the lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa and singer Sadhu Tiwari on the success of the film. The movie is based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh is one of the sleeper hits of Bollywood this year. The film, which was released in theatres last month, did not have much attention around its release.

However, positive feedback from viewers helped the film gain more attention in the days that followed. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Varun Dhawan were among those who praised the film on social media.

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Six weeks into its theatrical run, Hanuman Ansh continues to post strong numbers. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 229.23 crore in Week 6.

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

Last week, the Uttarakhand government announced 'Hanuman Ansh' to become tax-free in the state.

Uttarakhand Information Director General and Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC) Chief Executive Officer Banshidhar Tiwari had issued directions to the State Tax Department in this regard.

'Hanuman Ansh' was released in theatres on August 7, 2026.

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