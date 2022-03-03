Undekhi fame Surya Sharma dreams to meet THESE two Bollywood superstars

Surya Sharma is an outsider who hails from Himachal Pradesh. From being an extra to playing a menacing villain Rinku Paaji in Undekhi, he has done it all. The actor is reprising his role in Undekhi season two, which will begin streaming on SonyLIV from March 4. Surya’s upcoming project is a film with Red Chillies Entertainment. It is a crime thriller titled Bhakshak and stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite him. Confirming the same in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Surya says, “I just shot a film for Red Chilies. I am playing a very good guy in the film. You will see me in Bhakshak playing a rakshak, indeed a very positive role.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “I have completed the shooting of my part. Yes, I am playing the lead role. It’s opposite Bhumi. I play her husband. This film is being directed by Pulkit, who had directed Bose Dead Or Alive series, Dedh Bigha Zameen and Maroon. I have completed the shoot of my part in Bhakshak.”

When asked if it will be released in theatres or an OTT platform, Surya states, “Right now, I have no idea. When I wrapped up shooting my part, I shifted to shooting Undekhi season 2. After some time, we will come to know. Hopefully, it’s a theatrical release.”

Surya has no qualms in admitting that he began his acting journey with a two-minute appearance in a TV show. “I feel happy but never satisfied. I never let that arrogance or attitude enter into my persona. My journey has been great. I worked in an episodic TV show in the crowd. It was a period show. My presence in the show was merely two minutes. I received Rs 1500, but I was very happy.”

He further explains, “I wanted to get some experience. I have done TV shows in order to gain some experience. I didn’t want to play the lead during my initial stage. I didn’t want to go to a big set and ask them about lighting and blocking. After learning the technical nuances after doing cameo roles, thereafter, I shifted my attention towards web shows. I am lucky that during my time, OTT had started. At this stage of my career, I don’t have options. Whatever work I am getting, I am choosing to do it. Definitely, after Undekhi, people have a lot of expectations from me. I am a little conscious and don’t wish to disappoint my fans.”

Surya’s biggest dream is to meet Shah Rukh Khan. “I have not yet met Shah Rukh. I wish I meet him one day. I have to talk a lot to him. Looking at him, I get a lot of strength. He has his own aura,” he gushes.

On a parting note, Surya reveals his desire to meet Amitabh Bachchan as well. “Though I am a very strong guy, the day I shall meet Bachchan saab, I might surely faint. Thanks to my mom, who was interested in watching films, so we also watched films with her. I loved Bachchan saab’s angry young man characters from Zanjeer, Agneepath and Sharaabi. All these characters from these films touched my heart. He has been my inspiration,” he concludes.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:09 AM IST