Uncommon Sense with Saloni: Instagram sensation Nazma Aapi bags a show on Sony LIV

Internet sensation Saloni Gaur, best known for her character Nazma Aapi, has bagged a show on Sony Liv. The web show titled 'Uncommon Sense with Saloni' will start streaming on the OTT platform from November 6.
Sharing the news, the official handle of Sony LIV tweeted, "Welcoming our favourite Inishtagram ki bandi, one and only @salonayyy. Give her a big round of applause, double taps, likes, and everything nice! Catch her on #UncommonSense with Saloni, streaming from 6th November on #SonyLIV!"
The 20-year-old comedian also shared the promo of her show and penned down a sweet note reminiscing her journey.
"Jo journey mere Hostel room mein mere mobile par shuru hui thi vo ab apne agle stop par pahuch chuki hai and your love has been a constant in this
Expecting your support as I'm both nervous and excited about my debut web show Uncommon Sense with Saloni
It starts streaming from 6th of November on @sonylivindia App download karke subscription le lo," she wrote on Instagram.
Saloni Gaur has been the rage on social media for her comedy videos around current affairs and social issues. The 20-year-old Delhi University student makes satirical videos on current issues and manages to tickle Internet's funny bones. She also mimics actresses like Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor.
