Ulhas Kamthe Is Not Dead! Content Creator Shares Videos Confirming He Is Alive After Rumours Of His Demise Spread On Social Media - Watch

Ulhas Kamthe Is Not Dead! | Instagram

A few days ago, a video of content creator Ulhas Kamthe went viral in which it seemed like he got a heart attack while watching a horror film titled Jhaad Phoonk. He was rushed to the hospital, and later, according to some reports, the content creator had got a panic attack. Recently, rumours started spreading on social media that Kamthe had passed away. Both rumours were fake, and he shared multiple videos clarifying that he is alive.

Ulhas Kamthe shares new videos

Kamthe went for the opening of a restaurant, and videos of the same were shared on his Instagram profile. Watch the videos below...

Who is Ulhas Kamthe?

Kamthe is popularly known as the Chicken Leg Piece guy, and he is an Indian food influencer and content creator from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He rose to fame because of his videos in which he used to eat a lot of chicken leg pieces and other food platters. On Instagram, Kamthe has 7.5 million followers, and on YouTube, he has 8.14M subscribers.

His fans were worried about his health, but we are sure now they are happy that Kamthe is healthy and fine.

Jhaad Phoonk movie

Meanwhile, talking about the film Jhaad Phoonk, it is a supernatural thriller directed by Rajan Ramgopal Verma. The movie stars Sumbul Touqeer, Padmini Kolhapure, Harsh Jayesh Rajput, Yashpal Sharma and Apratim Singh in the lead roles.

Reportedly, the film was supposed to hit the big screens in 2025, but was postponed. It has now started streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Kamthe's health scare during screening

Kamthe's health deteriorated during the screening of Jhaad Phoonk, and many thought that it was the effect of the movie. While the content creator has shared multiple videos clarifying that he is alive, he has not yet shared any statement about the rumours or about what happened at the screening.