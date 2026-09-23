Udta Teer Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Pakistani Spy Who Turns 'Hindustani Bhakt'; Sara Ali Khan Appears Briefly

Udta Teer trailer | Photo Via YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are all set to reunite for Udta Teer, a spy comedy, following their previous collaboration Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which did not perform well at the box office. The trailer of Udta Teer was unveiled on Wednesday, September 23, and promises a quirky blend of comedy, action and espionage, with Ayushmann's character caught in an unexpected mission.

Udta Teer Trailer Out

The 3-minute-18-second trailer introduces Ayushmann as Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who is sent to India on a mission. However, things take a dramatic turn after Bilal loses his memory following a blast. Confused about his identity, he eventually begins to believe that he is an Indian.

Sara Ali Khan is briefly seen in the trailer, appearing to explain Bilal’s past to him. She tells him that his parents were martyred after Pakistani terrorists killed them, which ultimately led him to join the Counter Terrorism Squad.

Check it out:

As Bilal struggles to piece together his past, the story takes another twist when he embraces his newfound identity and promises to protect India. He appears convinced that he has finally understood the true mission of his life.

Sara Ali Khan's Character Remains Under Wraps

While Sara plays a key part in the trailer’s narrative, her character is not shown extensively. The actress makes only a brief appearance, leaving details about her role and her equation with Ayushmann’s character under wraps.

Mukul Dev’s Last Appearance

The film also features the late actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23, 2025. His appearance in Udta Teer adds a special significance to the upcoming release.

Directed by debutant Akash A Kaushik, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe alongside Ayushmann and Sara.

Udta Teer is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 9, 2026.