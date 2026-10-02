Udta Teer Postponed: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Film To Release On THIS Date

Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer | Photo via YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Udta Teer will no longer release on October 9. The makers have postponed the theatrical release by two weeks, with the film now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23. The new release date was announced through a press note issued by the film’s team. According to the makers, the decision was taken to give the film a wider and cleaner theatrical window amid a crowded release calendar.

"Udta Teer has been generating encouraging buzz with its trailer and ongoing promotions. With the film tracking well, the makers have made a smart and sensible theatrical call by moving the release to October 23, giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace," the statement read, according to ANI.

The team further described the move as a strategic decision aimed at maximising the film’s theatrical presence.

"A smart and strategic theatrical move by the makers. The trailer and promotions are creating encouraging buzz and choosing a cleaner release window allows the film to maximise its theatrical showcase," the note read.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has described Udta Teer as a return to the kind of original and unconventional stories that have been associated with his filmography.

“It features a very unique, novel, and distinct story, the kind of films I’ve always done. I am returning to my core, which champions original content, and this film embodies that,” he told ANI.

The actor will be seen playing a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, leading to an unusual mix of patriotism and comedy. Explaining his character and the film’s premise, Ayushmann said, “In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family.”

Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. It also marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.