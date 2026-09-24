Ayushmann Khurrana Says Becoming An Actor Is Like Taking An 'Udta Teer': 'It's A Habit Of Mine' | File photo

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his unconventional film choices at the trailer launch of Udta Teer and joked that taking risks has now become a habit for him



Ayushmann Khurrana has built a reputation for choosing stories that are unusual and often far removed from conventional Bollywood formulas. From playing a sperm donor in Vicky Donor to taking on socially relevant subjects in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and experimenting with mainstream comedy in Dream Girl, the actor has repeatedly backed ideas that may have sounded risky on paper.





The same subject came up at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Udta Teer, where Ayushmann was asked whether he had ever signed a film and later wondered if he had taken an “udta teer”, a Hindi expression commonly used for inviting unnecessary trouble.



The Free Press Journal was present at the trailer launch of Udta Teer, where the actor responded to the question in his trademark humorous style.



Ayushmann said that such doubts do not usually arise immediately after signing a project. According to him, an actor often understands whether a decision has worked only after the film reaches the audience.



“You only know that after the movie is released,” he said, before joking that choosing acting as a profession itself is like taking an “udta teer”.





“Becoming an actor is like taking an udta teer” Ayushmann quipped.



He then recalled how his family reacted when he first told them that he wanted to become an actor. According to Ayushmann, they questioned why he wanted to take such a risky path.



The actor said the same reaction followed when he chose Vicky Donor as his debut film. The 2012 comedy saw him play a sperm donor, a subject considered unconventional for a mainstream Hindi film at the time.



Recalling the response, Ayushmann joked, “What kind of film is this on sperm donation? Why are you taking an udta teer?”



He added that similar questions came his way with films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dream Girl. Instead of staying away from risky ideas, however, Ayushmann said he has embraced them as part of his journey as an actor.



“It’s a habit of mine to take an udta teer,” he said, drawing laughs at the event.



Udta Teer also stars Sara Ali Khan and is directed by Akash A Kaushik. The spy comedy is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.