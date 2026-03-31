'Udit Yagnik & Alka Narayan': Indian Idol Singer's Gender-Swap Singing Twist Goes Viral- Watch VIDEO

Indian Idol Singer's Gender-Swap Singing Twist Goes Viral |

We have all heard Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik’s ‘Laal Dupatta’ song. But have you ever heard of “Udit Yagnik and Alka Narayan”? A video is doing the rounds on the internet, where a man and a woman are seen singing the popular track, but there’s a twist.

The viral video begins with a man singing the female portion of the song in a woman’s voice. Many initially thought that was the highlight, but the real surprise came when the woman beside him took the mic. She sang Udit’s part, in a male voice. Amused by the role reversal, a user shared the clip with the caption, “Udit Yagnik and Alka Narayan.”

Others in the comments dubbed it “Gender swap,” while another joked, “Uno reverse.”

Udit Yagnik and Alka Narayan 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ohQQ47x24b — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 31, 2026

Kalyug hai yeh ,aaj pata chal gaya

Sab ulta horaha hai duniya aur zindigi mein 😭😭😭 — sagar (@TheDeadlypriest) March 31, 2026

Gender swap 😂😂😂😂😂 — Bhavesh Patel (मोदी जी का परिवार) (@Bhavesh50059) March 31, 2026

Uno reverse — Ravendra Kumar (@RavendraKG) March 31, 2026

The man singing in a female voice is Sachin Sonwani from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He is a singer and performer who gained recognition after appearing on Indian Idol Season 16. Sachin Sonwani was praised by the judges of Indian Idol Season 16, Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani, for his unique ability to switch between male and female vocal tones. While his audition clips went viral online through promos and fan-uploaded videos, there is no verified report of him advancing to the theatre round, the Top 16, or beyond. Sachin appeared in the audition round but did not officially progress into the main competition as a Top 16 contestant.

His video has garnered over 3 million views. Thanking his audience, Sachin wrote on Instagram, “Laal dupatta, Laal shirt Laal saree viral reel. Thanks to all 3m views on previous video.”

The woman singing in a male voice is Gyanu Maitre, who is associated with the Surdhara Foundation, an organisation that works towards the development of physically disabled children. She is often seen collaborating with Sachin for various performances.