Sanjay Dutt's Mumbai Restaurant 'Alta Stella' In Trouble Over A Cocktail With 'Live Fish': Bar Faces Backlash After Influencer's Video Goes Viral

Actor Sanjay Dutt and entrepreneur Abhimanyu Jakhar’s newly opened Mumbai restro-bar Alta Stella has discontinued a controversial cocktail that featured a live Betta fish, after facing widespread outrage online and criticism from animal welfare supporters.

Glamorous launch overshadowed by controversy

Alta Stella, a constellation-themed luxury restro-bar launched earlier this month, initially attracted attention for its upscale ambience and visually striking cocktail presentations. However, the excitement soon turned into controversy when social media posts revealed a drink served with a live fish swimming inside the glass.

Viral videos and images showed the fish placed directly in the cocktail as part of the presentation. One video, which now appears to have been deleted, allegedly showed the drink being set on fire while the fish remained inside, intensifying public anger.

Animal welfare concerns spark online outrage

The visuals triggered sharp reactions online, with many users and animal welfare advocates raising concerns about cruelty and ethical responsibility in hospitality spaces. Experts and activists pointed out that fish removed from proper aquatic conditions can suffer severe stress and may die slowly.

Social media users expressed their disapproval strongly. One user commented, "We have forgotten what it truly means to live on earth and respect every creature that makes mother earth."

Comments

Another said, "@altastellamumbai what's next? Animals/birds in miniscule cages as your table centre piece? There's a difference between wanting unique interior aesthetics and common sense."

Another wrote, "I’d die than eat in such a restaurant."

Cocktail removed following public criticism

Amid mounting backlash, the establishment decided to withdraw the drink from its menu. The move comes as brands increasingly respond quickly to online sentiment, especially when ethical concerns gain widespread traction.

While Alta Stella continues to operate as a premium nightlife destination, the incident has ignited broader discussions about responsible dining experiences and the limits of experimental presentation in the hospitality industry.