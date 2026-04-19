Udaybir Sandhu Says He Was 'Liked' For Chamkila Role Before Diljit Dosanjh: 'I Had Done A Lot Of Research'

Actor Udaybir Sandhu is currently enjoying appreciation for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where he played Pinda, the close friend of Ranveer Singh. However, even as he basks in the spotlight, the actor opened up on a missed opportunity that could have changed the course of his career.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Udaybir revealed that he had auditioned for the lead role in Amar Singh Chamkila - a part that eventually went to Diljit Dosanjh. Sharing details about the process, he said, “I had auditioned for Chamkila’s part. I had done a lot of research and I was totally invested in it. I was the one who was liked for the part.”

Despite being a strong contender, the role ultimately slipped away. Udaybir explained that director Imtiaz Ali had a specific vision in mind. “He always wanted a singer for it… they didn’t think a non-singer would be able to perform it”.

While the decision was disappointing, Udaybir says he understands the reasoning and holds no grudges. “When I got to know that Diljit had been cast for the role instead of me, I understood the decision. He did a great job in the film, but I could have played it very well too because I was invested,” he added.

Interestingly, what initially felt like a setback turned into a new opportunity. Udaybir shared that his audition for Amar Singh Chamkila eventually helped him secure another part in the same film. “It was due to my audition for Amar Singh Chamkila that I later got the chance to play (late Punjabi singer) Shinda’s role in the film,” he revealed.

Looking back at his journey, the 27-year-old believes that struggles have played a crucial role in shaping him as an actor. “If you get a chance early on, it’s almost like a fluke… you stop doing that kind of hard work. So you need that struggle, that hustle,” he concluded.

Alongside Diljit, the film also featured Parineeti Chopra in a key role.

Udaybir made his Hindi film debut with Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. A former national-level hockey player from Punjab, he even contributed to training the cast for the sport. In addition to acting, he has also worked as a model in India and South Africa. Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he appeared in Ikk Kudi opposite Shehnaaz Gill.