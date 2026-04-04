'I Am Still Processing It': Dhurandhar 2 Actor Udaybir Sandhu Aka Pinda On His 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' Dialogue Going Viral On Social Media

Udaybir Sandhu Aka Pinda On His Viral Dialogue | Instagram

The interval block of Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the talk of the town. Actor Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda in the film, says a dialogue just before the interval, and it has gone viral on social media. Of course, we are talking about the dialogue, 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi'. The dialogue has taken over social media, and even celebrities are making reels on it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udaybir opened up about the viral dialogue and said, “We knew that scene was important, but we didn’t expect this kind of reaction. I’m still processing it. The fact that audiences picked up that particular line is very exciting.”

Further talking about his screen time in the film, Udaybir said, “I had not anticipated the kind of response the character received initially. Like any other actor, I was concerned about my screen time, seeing that I didn’t have a lot of scenes.”

The actor revealed that Aditya Dhar had told him that even though he doesn't have many scenes in the film, whatever he has will be impactful.

Udaybir Sandhu On Sharing Screen Space With Ranveer Singh

Udaybir praised Ranveer and said that the Befikre actor is one of the most talented people he has seen. He added that Ranveer was warm, like an old brother, and guided him in every scene.

Further talking about the fight sequence, Udaybir said, “After it was done, he (Ranveer) told me, ‘Bhai, tere mein energy bahot hai,’ a compliment like that, coming from him was in itself a huge win.”

Udaybir's performance as Pinda had grabbed everyone's attention, and now, his fans are looking forward to watching him in more films.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing very well at the box office in India and overseas. The film in 16 days, in India, has collected Rs. 959.37 crore net, and the film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 1,523.58 crore.