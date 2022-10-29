Udaariyaan actress Gurvinder Kaur says, 'I feel Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are my kids'

Gurvinder Kaur | Pic: Instagram/gaurik789

Gurvinder Kaur is currently seen in the popular TV show Udaariyaan. The Free Press journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Udaariyaan is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment and Gurvinder is all praise for the duo. “They’re family, I consider them as my kids, so every association with them is amazing. It has been an amazing experience. I’ve been associated with Ravie and Sargun since a very long time. Sargun’s first serial was with me and Ravie was also with us. Even in this show, I feel like they are my kids and working for them always feels beautiful. I wish to work with them on their next project too,” she gushes.

Gurvinder plays the role of Gurpreet in the show. She is happy to have bagged the part and relates with the character emotionally. “The response to my character has been amazing. I’ve been working since the last 21 years in this industry. I have done a lot of daily soaps and films, but this character has touched my heart. Whenever I am out, I have seen people talk to me and say, ‘Every mother-child relationship should be like yours’. This is when I feel I’ve done justice to the character. I’ve got a lot of compliments but the best compliment was when I was out in the market and a middle-aged lady told me, ‘Whenever I see you on screen, I see myself in you’. This comment really touched my heart,” she shares.

Gurvinder is also enjoying shooting for the show in Chandigarh. “I was born and raised in Punjab. My birthplace is Jalandhar. Your lifestyle is changed when you shift to Mumbai. Coming back to Punjab feels like I have come back home,” she explains.

The show has a very youthful flavour and Gurvinder agrees. “Even the characters of parents and grandparents have a youthful touch and feel to them. That is very unique,” she says.

Over the years, the actress has noticed several trends in the TV industry. “I think these days we are mostly targeting the youth. I’ve also seen that the stories highlighting bonds that the older generation share with their kids and grandkids are trending,” she reveals.

On a parting note she talks about how she unwinds after a hard day at work. “I am a workaholic and don’t like sitting free for a long time. I love reading books a lot and my second hobby is cinema. Watching good films really makes me happy,” Gurvinder concludes.