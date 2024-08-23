'Two Gentlemen': Gulzar Touches Hariprasad Chaurasia's Feet, Netizens React (VIDEO)

Two legendary artists Gulzar and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia caught on camera. A heartwarming moment between the two went viral on the internet. In the clip, renowned poet-lyricist Gulzar was seen touching the feet of the iconic flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, a gesture that resonated deeply with audiences.

The video took the internet by storm as it showcased mutual respect between the two maestros. Gulzar is known for his profound contributions to Indian literature and cinema with his poetry and songwriting. On the other hand, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia is know for his work in classical music. In Indian culture, touching the feet of elders or those one deeply respects is a traditional gesture.

The video was shared by a paparazzi with the caption, “Gulzar sahab touches Hariorasad Chaurasia sahab's feet. What a wholesome moment."

Netizens React

Netizens were quick to react, flooding the comments section with words of praise. Many lauded the gesture. One of the users commented, "Actually Gulzar Saab is elder than Hariprasad sir as per Wikipedia."

Another user stated, "Two gentlemen."

The third user wrote, "Legends in a frame."

"Two of my favourite", the comment reads.

Gulzar is known for his songs Sajde, Jai Ho, Dil To Bachcha Hai, Sau Dard, Dhan Te Nan, O Saathi Re, Kangna Re, Ranjha Ranjha, and more. Hariprasad has contributed to Indian films such as Silsila, Faasle, Vijay, Chandni, Lamhe, Parampara, Darr, and Sahibaan.

In a world where celebrity culture frequently prioritizes popularity over humility, this heartfelt exchange between Gulzar and Hariprasad Chaurasia serves as a stunning reminder of the enduring power of respect and traditions.